Brilliant Earth Launches an Ethically Sourced, Limited Edition Gemstone Cocktail Ring Collection for The Holiday Season

Inspired by the classic styles from the 1920s, the Cocktail Ring collection features over-sized and rare colored gemstones, celebrating the bolder side of self-expression

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, announced the launch of its Cocktail Ring Collection today. The collection of twenty-one rings is made with one-of-a-kind, limited-edition, natural and lab grown gemstones in striking colors set in recycled precious metals.



Cocktail rings first became a fashion statement one hundred years ago, during the 1920s, as a symbol of freedom and empowerment. This holiday season, Brilliant Earth reimagines these classic styles for a new generation to boldly express their individuality.

The collection of timeless, occasion-driven pieces includes bicolored gemstones such as watermelon tourmaline, ametrine, and alexandrite that appears green or purple depending on the light. Designs include a toi et moi setting with varying stone cuts, and the grande mademoiselle, an over-sized 11mm pearl flanked by small diamond details, which are signature to Brilliant Earth’s nature-inspired design aesthetic.

“With our Brilliant Earth Cocktail Ring collection, the gemstone is the star, inspired by fun and joyous occasions intrinsically linked to self-expression,” said Ryan Atlas, Brilliant Earth’s Director of Product Development. “Signature to our craftsmanship, the vibrant center gemstones are set in opulent designs with show stopping scale.”

Select pieces from the Cocktail Ring collection pre-launched on ZEPETO, the virtual world platform with over 320 million global users, furthering Brilliant Earth's omnichannel experience and connecting with Gen Z and Millennial customers how and where they want. On trend and of the moment, these statement pieces are poised to become modern heirlooms.

Styles from Brilliant Earth’s Cocktail Ring collection range from $2,000 to $8,000 and will be available to purchase exclusively at all of Brilliant Earth’s twenty-two showrooms and at www.brilliantearth.com.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 22 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

