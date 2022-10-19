Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,151 in the last 365 days.

Artists United for Change Creates Abortion Rights Billboards in Advance of the Midterm Elections

SeeClearlyAndVote.com Campaign Launching in Michigan and Georgia

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation continues to reel from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of artists has come together to call attention to the importance of fighting for abortion freedoms this November. Artists United for Change released its latest ad campaign today at SeeClearlyAndVote.com and is launching creative billboards in Michigan and Georgia. The creative billboard re-imagines the abortion conversation with a shocking photo to remind voters that male politicians will never be faced with the decision of whether they can carry a child to term.

"No matter how hard they tried and what cynical tricks they employed, the right-wing could not keep abortion rights off the ballot in states like Michigan," stated Scott Goodstein of Artists United for Change. "It's now up to all of us to remind voters that they can determine their own fate by voting for abortion rights up and down the entire ballot."

Visit SeeClearlyAndVote.com to learn more and make a plan to vote in this year's critical midterm elections.

About The Artist - Photographer Allan Amato said today, "What struck me most after the overturning of Roe, were all the horror stories of women frantically crossing state lines to get an abortion, many of whom were underage, victims of rape, or subject to preexisting conditions that meant birth could also be a death sentence. These stories sounded like those of immigrants fleeing an oppressive regime rather than American citizens fighting for their right for agency over their own bodies. And I wondered if the people out there denying a woman her right to choose would reassess some of their beliefs if they were the ones with an unwanted pregnancy. If their 10-year-old daughters were forced to cross state lines to abort a fetus that was the result of rape." Learn more about his work at allanamato.com.

About Artists United for Change - Artists United for Change is a federally registered political action committee focused on engaging creatives in adding to the political conversation through their work. Award-winning artists created unique works engaging communities that tend to be under-represented at the polls, including Black, Latinx, and young voters. In 2020, the PAC created the RememberWhatTheyDid campaign and placed more than 200 anti-Trump billboards along with thousands of street art posters in battleground cities across the United States. Artists United for change has worked with Shepard Fairey (creator of the iconic Obama poster), Robin Bell, Nekisha Durrett, Nate Lewis, Rafael Lopez, Claudio Martinez, Robert Russell, Shade (Antonio Agee) Rob Sheridan, and Swoon (Caledonia Curry) See Artists United for Change's work at SeeClearlyAndVote.com and RememberWhatTheyDid.com

-30-
 

Contact Information:
Scott Goodstein
Founder
scott@catalystcampaigns.com
202-256-8320

Related Images






Image 1: See Clearly and Vote Billboard


Don't Let Him Make The Rules for a Child He is Not Carrying... Vote! Decide Your Own Fate. SeeClearlyAndVote.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


See Clearly and Vote Billboard

See Clearly and Vote Billboard

You just read:

Artists United for Change Creates Abortion Rights Billboards in Advance of the Midterm Elections

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.