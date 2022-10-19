Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,134 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the “SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
SB Financial Group, Inc.
419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino            
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer           
SB Financial Group, Inc.            
419-785-3663            

Julia Ward or Jeff Tryka, CFA
Lambert Global
616-233-0500
SBFG@lambert.com 


You just read:

SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.