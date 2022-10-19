Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,188 in the last 365 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release containing third quarter 2022 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0879. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13733341. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor / ICR
ir@hydrofarm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.