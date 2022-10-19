Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. A press release containing third quarter 2022 results will be issued after market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0879. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13733341. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

