Trafalgar Announces Launch of New Holiday Collection

/EIN News/ -- BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trafalgar announced the launch of its new product line. The collection arrives just in time for the holiday season, giving customers plenty of time to purchase high-end accessories to elevate their holiday attire.

"Every product made by Trafalgar is handcrafted from the highest quality materials and made to last," said Jim Miller, Trafalgar Brand Manager. "We're so excited to share our newest luxury accessories line that takes the classic look and adds a modern twist!"

The collection includes button-end braces with a matching bow tie, necktie, and pocket square. It's available in three distinct color options: Nicholas tartan plaid, Ives green and navy blackwatch plaid, and Kincade red blackwatch plaid.

The blackwatch plaids provide just a pop of color for the more reserved gentleman while the blend of colors in the Nicholas tartan plaid is sure to steal the spotlight. All of the accessories are crafted from 100% silk. In addition, the braces feature a full-grain leather back patch and button-ends, along with an elastic backing that makes them comfortable for all-day wear. Pair these luxury braces with their matching bow tie or necktie and finish the look off with the pocket square to set yourself apart from all the other gentlemen this season.

National Sales Manager, Tom Mintal, added, "We are thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response from our top department stores and luxury independent retailers! Our retail partners are excited to see that Trafalgar is continuing to add freshness and creativity in the Holiday Collection."

The collection will be available starting Oct. 18, 2022, with pieces ranging in price from $35 to $140. Shop the collection today at https://www.trafalgarstore.com/collections/the-2022-holiday-collection.

About Trafalgar: Trafalgar is a highly respected luxury brand that manufactures a variety of men's leather goods and fine accessories. It was founded in 1972 in Norwalk, Connecticut, by American craftsmen determined to use the most distinctive materials throughout the world. Today, Trafalgar is part of the Phoenix Leather Goods (PLG) family of brands, extending its commitment to integrity, honor, and quality to the global community. Trafalgar still stands by its original vision: combining timeless American style and refined haberdashery details for the discerning man.

