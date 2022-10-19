Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,085 in the last 365 days.

Frost & Sullivan Names Revenera a Market Leader for Software-Enforced Licensing and Entitlement Management

Revenera receives Best Practices award for its leadership in software and device licensing

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today announced that it won the 2022 Global Software License Management Market Leadership Award for the software enforcement segment from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.

In exhaustive research over the past decade, Frost & Sullivan closely followed the usage analytics, software enforcement and entitlement category. After a deep review of vendor solutions available in 2022, the firm determined that:

  • Revenera excels in complex distribution and monetization environments: Frost & Sullivan found that Revenera’s flexible software monetization platform meets changing customer requirements as suppliers move from on-premise software to SaaS and from perpetual licensing models to subscription- and usage-based ones.
  • Customers respond to Revenera’s ease of use: Through its cloud platform, Revenera provides easier, more automated access to data for analytics and process automation. Revenera enhances licensing support through software development kits (FlexNet Publisher and FlexNet Embedded) and support for fulfillment and usage management. It brings its RESTful approach to fulfillment, enabling customers to monetize their SaaS applications and small-footprint IoT devices.
  • Revenera merits repeat recognition. In addition to this year’s recognition, Frost & Sullivan previously named Revenera (formerly Flexera Software) a leader, including the 2019 Market Leadership Award for the Software Enforced Segment of the Global Software License Management Software Market.

According to Mukul Krishna, Global Practice Leader at Frost & Sullivan, “As a user-friendly solution in a very competitive environment, Revenera provides a unique experience for its clients, ensures superior customer service, and increases monetization potential throughout a software solution’s life cycle. Revenera continued its leadership, winning this Best Practices award from Frost & Sullivan because of its customer service excellence, brand strength, product differentiation, and strong overall performance.”

“Revenera has continued to transform our customers’ businesses through our leading license entitlement and usage analytics software,” said Nicole Segerer, SVP and general manager of Revenera. “Revenera has a long history in the software industry and our strategy revolves around enabling companies to monetize their solutions effectively, whether they are on-premise, on an intelligent device or in the cloud. We are grateful to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the de facto standard for software vendors and device manufacturers.”

Frost & Sullivan’s evaluation included review of criteria including growth strategy excellence, implementation excellence, technology leverage, customer service excellence, brand strength, and product differentiation. For full details, download the award report.

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com.


Contact:
Clement | Peterson PR on behalf of Revenera
revenerapr@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Frost & Sullivan Names Revenera a Market Leader for Software-Enforced Licensing and Entitlement Management

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.