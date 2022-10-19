Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,085 in the last 365 days.

Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will make several presentations, including a Keynote Plenary presentation by Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, at the 5th Annual TPD Summit which is being held October 25‒28, 2022, in Boston, MA.

Presentation Details:

Title: The First BTK Degraders in Hematologic Malignancies: The Latest from the Clinic 
Speaker: Arthur T. Sands, MD., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer 
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10 a.m. ET
  
Title: Utilizing DEL as a Primary Discovery Engine for Targeted Protein Degradation 
Speaker: Christopher B. Phelps, Ph.D., vice president and head of early discovery  
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

Title: Discovery of Orally Active, Brain-Penetrant, Targeted Protein Degraders  
Speaker: Ryan B. Rountree, Ph.D., executive director, preclinical pharmacology  
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D. Brett Whelan
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors LifeSci Communications
lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com bwhelan@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.