Brad Anderson, Former CEO of Best Buy, Joins Advisory Board of Dallas-Area Tech Startup Spacee

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spacee , which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, announced today that Bradbury “Brad” Anderson, the former CEO and Vice Chairman of consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Other Board members include Brad Crutcher, former COO and CEO of Texas Instruments, and Duncan MacFarlane, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Southern Methodist University.



Anderson retired from Best Buy in 2009 after 36 years with the company. He started as a salesperson for Sound of Music, a small chain of stereo stores that were the precursor to Best Buy, and worked his way up to CEO in 2002.

Anderson was introduced to the Spacee team via a mutual friend in the Dallas area. “When I met the Spacee team, I was immediately impressed by what they were doing,” said Anderson. “Spacee is tackling major issues for retailers that are critically important - issues such as drawing shoppers into stores, engaging them during the shopping experience, and better tracking inventory. I’m fascinated by the innovative work they’re doing, and excited to work alongside Skip and team to help get Spacee technology into more stores.”

“We feel so fortunate to have someone of Brad’s caliber on our Advisory Board,” said Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee. “Brad has had a front-row seat for the evolution of retail technology, and brings decades of experience and a fresh new perspective on the current challenges facing retailers. From the very start when we were introduced, he made it clear that he had some fantastic ideas to help Spacee grow. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Spacee pioneered the use of computer vision in retail in 2017, with the first Computer Vision-driven interactive in-store experiences. The company leverages computer vision AI to create unforgettable retail experiences, gather actionable real-time analytical data, and increase supply chain efficiency. The company provides two solutions:

HoverTouch, which transforms existing surfaces into interactive experiences; and

Deming, unobtrusive shelf-mounted robots that continually scan store shelves tracking inventory in near real time.

Both have been deployed by multiple retailers across the U.S, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue. Spacee’s interactive displays help engage and educate, and its unobtrusive shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to help decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading brands around the world including Audi, Walmart, Panasonic, Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz. Learn more at spacee.com .

