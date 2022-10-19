Inorganic Salts Market | North America Region is Expected to Register Healthy Growth Throughout the Forecast Period

Inorganic Salts Market Analysis

Increase in usage of dietary supplements and rise in applications of inorganic salts drive the growth of the global inorganic salts market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of dietary supplements and rise in applications of inorganic salts drive the growth of the global inorganic salts market. On the other hand, several health & environment concerns impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of antacids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global inorganic salts market was estimated at $92.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $150.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The agriculture segment contributed to the lion’s share in 2020, holding more than two-fourths of the global inorganic salts market. This is owing to the use of inorganic salts in improving the soil nutrients. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is because pharmaceutical substances are often converted into sodium salts because they are more stable and more soluble or bioavailable.

The Inorganic salts market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The sodium salts segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global inorganic salts market. This is due to their broad spectrum of applications across various industries. The calcium salts segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. This is because calcium salts help build and maintain bones.

Inorganic Salts Companies Covered Market:- Eastman Chemical Company, BEHN MEYER, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Lanxess, Lenntech, LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd. and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Inorganic salts market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Inorganic salts market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

