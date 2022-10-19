Climatech Start-up EcoHedge Raises Over £400,000 for Carbon Accounting AI Software

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoHedge, a start-up in the carbon management Climatech space, has raised over £400,000 on Seedrs, more than 400% of their initial target, to develop their carbon accounting AI technology. EcoHedge aims to help small businesses accurately monitor and track their carbon emissions as they face increasing pressure from customers, employees and emerging government regulations. EcoHedge’s AI technology reduces the time involved for in-house teams to measure carbon emissions and provides an effective alternative to the large cost involved in employing external consultants.

Robert Smallcombe, EcoHedge CEO and Founder, says, “Industries that are difficult to decarbonise, such as manufacturing and heavy industry, are often overlooked. These industries need an easier way of monitoring, measuring and reducing their carbon footprint. At EcoHedge, we believe that companies of all sizes should be able to simply and efficiently track their carbon emissions and this is where EcoHedge comes in. We want to make it as straightforward as possible for these businesses to become climate leaders.”

In the EU, industrial activity contributes around 25% of GDP but is responsible for nearly half of all emissions. The funds raised will help EcoHedge with the product development and launch of EcoHedge Express, which will serve this essential market.

Smallcombe adds that “EcoHedge integrates smoothly with commonly used business apps while proprietary AI simplifies and streamlines time-consuming processes that are still often completed manually.”

Maarten and Rowan Holtslag, founders at K+U Ventures say, “We believe that new thinkers will bring sustainable change to the global economy. In line with our mission, we have been looking to enrich our portfolio with ventures that build the digital infrastructure required to avert the ongoing climate crisis. We are proud to have participated in the pre-seed round of EcoHedge and we believe their smart solutions will enable businesses of all sizes to measure their GreenHouse Gas emissions.”

About EcoHedge

EcoHedge is a UK-based, climate-tech start-up, helping SMEs to get to grips with their carbon accounting and reach net-zero, faster. Our software intelligently captures, calculates and categorises emissions data to give a comprehensive view of a company's carbon footprint.. For more information visit: ecohedge.com

