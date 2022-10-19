Submit Release
New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee to Meet Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE APPEARANCE ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARING PURSUANT TO

PART WW OF CHAPTER 56 OF THE LAWS OF 2022

Members of the New York State Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. regarding the appearance enhancement profession, which includes licensing for nail specialty, nail specialty trainee, cosmetology, waxing, natural hair styling and esthetics.  The meeting will take place at the following locations: 99 Washington Avenue, conference room 505, Albany; 295 Main Street, conference room 803, Buffalo; and, 123 William Street, conference room 231, New York City.  The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of these locations.   

The Department’s Division of Licensing Services issues licenses to persons in these professions, and the Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee advises the Department on adoption of rules and regulations relating to this discipline.  n

WHO:           Appearance Enhancement Advisory Committee

WHAT:          Public Meeting of the Committee

WHEN:          Tuesday, October 24, 2022 – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:       Via Videoconferencing at the following locations:

                        Department of State

                        99 Washington Avenue

                        Conference room 505

                        Albany

 

                        295 Main Street

                        Conference room 803

                        Buffalo

 

                        123 William Street

                        Conference room 231

                        NYC

