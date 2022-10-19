New York State Department of State Albany Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; November 16th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE

ALBANY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW

AND PUBLIC HEARING PURSUANT TO

PART WW OF CHAPTER 56 OF THE LAWS OF 2022

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ALBANY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; November 16, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

New York State Department of State

One Commerce Plaza

99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 505

Albany, NY 12210

*Please note: All guests and visitors coming to the Albany location will be required to have picture ID and check in with security on the ATM side of the lobby where they will receive a badge to enter the building at One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue. Please afford yourself extra time to accommodate checking in at the security desk. Thank you for your cooperation.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below.

A public hearing pursuant to Section 103-a of the Public Officers Law will be conducted at the public meeting regarding the proposed resolution authorizing the use of videoconferencing and written procedures governing member and public attendance. The public has the right to attend the public hearing to submit comments or may submit comments prior to the public hearing to the contact set forth below in this notice.

Albany BOR Proposed Resolution and Written Procedures

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Join meeting

More ways to join:

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md4f5888ecb3c49c7ef5628950dcea83b

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 1616 51 9246

Meeting password: iAKmV48DP9T

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-518-549-0500,,1616519246## US (English Menu)

Join by phone

+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)



Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.