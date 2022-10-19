Atlis Motor Vehicles IPO gets off to a flyer following early crowdfunding successes
Massive growth from an ambitious firm specialising in electric-powered trucks underlines the huge potential for investing in companies while they are private
As Atlis Motor Vehicles' broker-dealer over the last two years leading up to their IPO launch, we are delighted for the company following the initial success of its IPO”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerated growth from an ambitious firm specialising in electric-powered trucks has underlined the huge potential for investing in companies while they are private.
— Rialto Markets Co-Founder & CEO Shari Noonan
Arizona-based Atlis Motor Vehicles went public on the Nasdaq this week at an opening price of $39, peaking at $244 on the first day of trading before settling on an impressive $82.12 at close.
It was a performance undoubtedly cheered from the rooftops by some investors, who had previously bought into the company through a string of equity crowdfunding offerings at a fraction of the price.
Atlis develops electric vehicles and powertrains offering the towing and payload capabilities of diesel-powered trucks or pick-ups, vehicles integral to agriculture, utilities, construction, and the emergency services, particularly in the huge North American market.
When it conducted one of its first Regulation CF investment offerings through its broker-dealer Rialto Markets two years ago, equity in the then-private company, available for both retail and accredited investors, started at just $12.74.
Very early investment offerings on other crowdfunding platforms, such as StartEngine, were less than $1.
If those who bought at $12.74 had sold at its peak IPO price this week, it would have seen a return of close to 1,900%. Even at its end of day price, investors would still have seen a return on paper of more than 570%.
The opportunity to realise such gains was made possible by the JOBS Act legislation, designed to allow small and large investors to acquire a stake in early-stage private companies through equity crowdfunding options.
These enable a private company to raise up to $5 million on a Regulation CF or up to $75 million per year on a Regulation A+, and gives investors the chance to target companies with growth potential much earlier in their life-cycle than waiting for an IPO.
Atlis had raised more than $35 million through Reg A and Reg CF offerings prior to going public on the Nasdaq on September 28.
Mark Hanchett, Atlis Founder and CEO said: “We are incredibly gratified to have reached this milestone in partnership with our pre-public investors, many of whom have been invested in the company since its inception.
“We now enter this exciting next phase of development for Atlis, in which we have achieved the milestone of becoming a publicly listed company, and now look forward to executing on an ambitious business plan to achieve revenue and profitability in an exciting and emerging market with significant opportunities to differentiate ourselves and tremendous potential to create, maintain and increase shareholder value.”
Shari Noonan, CEO and Co-founder of Rialto Markets, added: “As Atlis Motor Vehicles' broker-dealer over the last two years leading up to their IPO launch, we are delighted for the company following the initial success of its IPO.
“When they first raised with us via a Reg CF a few years ago, the share price was $12.74, followed by a Reg A+ offering later that year at $15.88 per share.
“At the launch of its IPO, shares opened at $39 and early crowdfunding shareholders witnessed a sharp increase in value.”
For further information please contact steve@steveloader.co.uk
Steve Philp
World Digital Foundation
07973159065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn