Demand for Electrophoresis Market to Garner $4 Bn, Globally, by 2031, growing at 5.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrophoresis market amassed revenue of $2.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $4.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Electrophoresis Market-

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global electrophoresis market with capillary electrophoresis separating molecular components of a sample utilized for examination based on charge, mass, and nucleic acid chain length.

• Electrophoresis was extensively utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic for research purposes. Furthermore, different kinds of research activities were conducted to study viral particles during the pandemic, thereby enlarging the scope of the market growth.

An increase in the number of research activities in biochemistry and medical research projects are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the electrophoresis devices market at the global level. Increase in complexities in the treatment of diseases, such as cancer, genetic transmitted diseases and other health issues, is also one of the major factors fueling the growth of the electrophoresis market. The application of electrophoresis devices in areas, such as microbial detection and protein analysis, is boosting the popularity of electrophoresis devices.

Moreover, recent advances in electrophoresis systems are now providing electrophoresis market opportunity to target new applications. There has been a development of a wide array of new technologies ranging from PerkinElmer’s microfluidic electrophoresis platforms to polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis as well as SDS PAGE and 2D gel electrophoresis. Many of these technologies have yielded highly promising results. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in spending for the development of electrophoresis technology.

The electrophoresis market is segmented into Product, Application and End User. On the basis of product, the market is divided into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, and gel documentation systems and software. Electrophoresis reagents is further divided into protein electrophoresis reagents, and nucleic acid electrophoresis reagents. Electrophoresis systems is further categorized into gel electrophoresis systems, and capillary electrophoresis systems. By application, it is divided into diagnostics, research, and quality control and process validation. By end user, it is categorized into academic research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research organizations. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Agilent, Bio-Rad Corporation, Danaher, Harvard, LONZA GROUP, Merck & Co. Inc., Perkinelmer, Qiagen NV, Schimadzu, ThermoFisher Scientific

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Australia, India)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

By product, the electrophoresis reagents segment currently dominates the global electrophoresis market share and is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in funding for genomic and proteomic research, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in collaborations between industry and academics, and technological developments.

By application, the research segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research. However, the quality control and process validation segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the electrophoresis market forecast period due to improvement in the sensitivity, precision, and speed of the electrophoresis equipment. Also, factors such as rising demand for innovative therapies and drugs and an increase in demand and interest in research associated with DNA, genes, and proteins are expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to rise in penetration of electrophoresis in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, for DNA analysis, testing of antibodies, protein detection, and DNA fragmentation. However, the research institutes segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of electrophoresis offer significant advantages for research organizations such as it is less time consuming, has less requirement of reagents, and minimal quantity of sample is required.

