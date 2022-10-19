Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Successful Maintain the Terrain Events

Nationwide volunteers remove tons of trash and help protect the natural environment

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, announced today that they have successfully completed 185 nationwide Maintain the Terrain events with employee and community volunteer participants from across the U.S.



This conservation and public land restoration project yielded the following results:

Over 1,000 volunteers in 122 locations participated;

participated; A total of 185 individual events occurred in the communities they serve;

individual events occurred in the communities they serve; Participants removed over 80 tons of trash and debris; and

of trash and debris; and The events helped to preserve the natural beauty of the outdoors.

“As stewards of the outdoors, Sportsman’s Warehouse has always been committed to the conservation of our lands and are proud to partner with the local communities that we serve,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “I am proud of all the members of our team and the many volunteers who have given back to this effort. These local conservation and public land restoration efforts opened up areas for people to now safely use and enjoy, preserving the natural beauty of the outdoors. We will continue to build relationships with our local communities and create more opportunities for us to actively get involved with protecting the environment and wildlife in the areas we love and share, providing access for us all to build memories that will last a lifetime.”

Each Sportsman’s Warehouse store organized clean-up events in their local communities as part of the Maintain the Terrain events. Store Associates met volunteers at various outdoor areas including lakes, rivers, campgrounds, hunting areas, and more. Participants then spread out, removed garbage and debris for several hours, and delivered the trash to local landfills.

