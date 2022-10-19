Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Four Kuwait Contract Awards

/EIN News/ -- This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For important information with respect to such forward-looking information and statements and the further assumptions and risks to which they are subject, see the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements" later in this news release.



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) is pleased to announce that it was recently awarded four contracts in Kuwait, each with a five year term and an optional one year renewal. The contract awards are for our AC Super Triple 3000 HP rigs and increase our active rig count in Kuwait from three rigs to five rigs by the middle of 2023.

In addition, we recently signed our third drilling rig in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to a five year contract extension, following two earlier five year contract signings in the second quarter of this year. With the three contract extensions in Saudi Arabia and the Kuwait contract awards, Precision will have eight rigs under long-term contracts in the Middle East stretching into 2028 and representing approximately US$600 million (approximately C$820 million) in backlog revenue.

“Precision’s success in earning these contract awards is a result of our team’s dedication and commitment to our High Performance, High Value strategy and the outstanding service we have delivered to customers in the Middle East region. Furthermore, the recent contract awards allow us to leverage our scale in the region and generate steady, reliable cash flow, creating value for our shareholders and fulfilling one of Precision’s 2022 strategic priorities to maximize our operational leverage. I would like to congratulate our team for securing these contracts and look forward to continuing the excellent service our customers can expect from Precision,” commented Kevin Neveu, Precision’s President and CEO.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as “Alpha™” that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS.”

