Wealth Minerals to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Minerals (OTCQB: WMLLF, TSX-V: WML) or “the Company”, based in Vancouver, BC, is focused on advancing key lithium assets in South America and today announced that Tim McCutcheon, Strategic Advisor to the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022.



DATE: October 20th, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Recent Company Highlights

Recently signed NDA with ENAMI (National Mining Company of Chile).

Has entered into a Strategic Partnership with thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies for Development of Ollagüe Salar, a project at which the Company recently completed a drilling and fieldwork program.

The Company controls 54,200 hectares of concessions within central and northern Chile, 46,200 of which are in the prolific Atacama Salar.



About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand.

Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

