Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduate 13 New Officers

October 19, 2022

Members of 63rd Basic Recruit Class Complete 36-Week Training

Photo by Lauren Moses, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14.

The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.

In front of supportive friends and family, these proud graduates raised their right hand and took the oath to protect Maryland’s citizens and resources on a beautiful fall day.

Addressing the graduates, NRP Superintendent Colonel G. Adrian Baker reminded the new officers of their unique and important role in protecting Maryland’s resources, and to maintain their integrity in all circumstances.

The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers.

The 13 new officers are:

Jodi M. Bentz of Williamsport, Washington County

Coby T. Blum of Hagerstown, Washington County

Jayden M. Carter of Woodsboro, Frederick County

Joseph R. Choquette of Parkville, Baltimore County

Sonia Y. Dohrn of Great Mills, St. Mary’s County

Taylor P. Horchar of Fallston, Harford County

Emily J. Lichtenberger of Ocean Pines, Worcester County

Donald R. Medtart III of Sparrows Point, Baltimore County

Stacey M. Shockley of Millington, Kent County

Evan P. Stiles of Galestown, Dorchester County

Stephen E. Street of Mount Airy, Carroll County

Ryan J. Waugh of Perry Hall, Baltimore County

Ryan D. Whittington of Taneytown, Carroll County

Tracing its roots to 1868, NRP is the oldest statewide police force in Maryland and one of the oldest state conservation law agencies in the United States.