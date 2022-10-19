Minim Named as Finalist in 2022 Leading Lights Awards

/EIN News/ -- Company’s Intelligent Software Solution Recognized for Outstanding Customer Experience

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces it has been recognized as a finalist in the Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience category of the 2022 Leading Lights, the global communications industry awards program run by Light Reading (www.lightreading.com). Now in its 18th year, the Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

The Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience award is awarded to the company that used its communications technology or network to deliver a superior customer experience. For a full list of finalists read Light Reading's blog here:

https://www.lightreading.com/service-provider-cloud/leading-lights-2022-finalists/d/d-id/781059

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards across 24 categories. The Leading Lights winners will be announced via an online video on Light Reading on November 18, 2022.

“We are honored to be announced as a finalist alongside such a brilliant group of industry leaders for the prestigious Leading Lights award,” said Mehul Patel, Chief Executive Officer at Minim. “Only through the combined efforts of our dedicated software engineering and customer support teams could we have built such an innovative software solution that enables our customers to do more and live better with connectivity.”

For more information about Minim and its intuitive networking software solution, please visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

