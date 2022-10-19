2022 Corporate Calendar – Update Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2022 Third Quarter Results on 9th November 20

/EIN News/ -- Turin, 19th October 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2022 will be presented on Wednesday, 9th November 2022.

The press release, presentation and other earnings’ supporting documents are expected to be posted on the corporate website at Financials | Iveco Group in the morning. A live audio webcast of the 2022 Third Quarter results conference call will take place later the same day at 6:00pm CET / 5:00pm GMT.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:

Q3 2022 IVECO GROUP webcast

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website (www.ivecogroup.com) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

