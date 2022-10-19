Communications Association of Hong Kong supports the new initiatives on telecommunications industry in the Chief Executive's 2022 Policy Address

To develop Hong Kong into a smart city to improve our quality of life

HONG KONG, Oct 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) fully supports the Chief Executive's 2022 Policy Address, in particular Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint in the chapter on "International Innovation and Technology Centre", focusing on industries such as life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science, as well as advanced manufacturing and new energy technology.

We welcome the Hong Kong SAR Government's planning in the four specific areas: (1) to improve the I&T ecosystem and achieve "re-industrialization" in Hong Kong; (2) to enlarge the I&T talent pool to create strong impetus for growth; (3) to develop Hong Kong into a smart city to improve the quality of life of our people; and (4) to proactively integrate into the overall development of the country and consolidate Hong Kong's advantages as an international city.

We are pleased to see that the Government has accepted the proposal to expand the 5G network, and will further amend the legislation next year to ensure that appropriate space will be made available in new buildings for installation of mobile communication facilities. The initiative will facilitate the telecommunications industry on their architectural blueprint development of 5G network, and will also steer the direction for the development of application solutions including finance, retail, education, and art.

The 2022 Policy Address proposes to attract leading I&T talents around the globe. By collaborating with the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), the Government will provide special facilitation measures in a targeted manner to attract top-notch I&T talents to come with their businesses or R&D achievements. This initiative will help to resolve the current serious shortage of talents, and in the long term to provide the talent pool for high-potential industries.

We believe that these initiatives will help Hong Kong ICT industry to compete effectively with the neighbouring countries and regions; provide support for the development of I&T; and accelerate our digital transformation.

