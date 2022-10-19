Submit Release
Another High Profile Endorsement For Ottawa Mayoral Candidate Nour Kadri - James Skippen Supports Campaign As Election Nears

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Kadri's candidacy has been making an increasing impact with Ottawa voters.  Today Kadri and his team announce another high profile endorsement.  

James Skippen, well known attorney, Vice Chair of QuarterHill Inc. and former CEO of Wilan Inc. is an honourary co-chair of the Nour Kadri Mayoral Campaign, and had this to say:

"I endorse and support Nour Kadri in his bid to become Mayor of Ottawa. I believe Nour will bring solid business and management acumen to the job. Nour's experience as a University business professor sets him apart from other candidates and speaks to his understanding of sophisticated business and management practices. On top of his academic credentials, Nour has solid real-world management experience and skills that are needed at this time in the city of Ottawa. I believe he will balance the social needs of the city with a pragmatic business-orientated approach to problems. Finally I believe that with his work ethic, vision and ability to bring disparate groups of people together- Nour is uniquely positioned to lead Ottawa to a greater future."

In response Kadri said, "Jim is a business and community leader. It is with people like him that Ottawa becomes prosperous and our economy flourishes. I am honored by his support."

More info at : https://kadri.ca/

SOURCE Nour Kadri - Candidate for Mayor

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c7604.html

