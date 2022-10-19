Humless Pioneers Again with UL 9540 Cert for Universal 6kW System

30 Percent U.S. Federal Tax Break Available for Standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) or with Solar

Humless, the first to introduce the U.S. to AC/DC coupling in a single management system, today announced another pioneering achievement. The company has been awarded Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 9540 certification for its latest industry innovation—the redesigned and expandable Universal 6kW System. This coveted designation follows rigorous work to create a more streamlined hybrid inverter system for energy storage. The system includes the Humless AC/DC coupled, UL listed hybrid inverter in combination with Humless 5kWh Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries (rackmount or flat wall mount). The Humless inverter may be uniquely installed as a solar inverter with the option of adding batteries later. Outdoor IP65 rated waterproof batteries are available. The redesign results in major cost savings for consumers and is available immediately.

"We are very pleased to offer consumers the most advanced energy storage system that leapfrogs competing products that don't yet have UL certification, states Glenn Jakins, Humless CEO. "On top of this, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act extends the revived 30 percent tax credit to energy storage, with or without solar panels. We can deliver this technology today."

Before the Inflation Reduction Act, installation of solar panels had to accompany energy storage to receive storage tax credit. Now, new home energy storage systems qualify for up to 30 percent tax credit as a standalone service. This change allows homeowners to approach energy independence in a tiered approach. They can install the Humless Universal energy storage system [inverter plus batteries] now and add solar panels later—or visa versa. Both qualify for the extended credit.

Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFEPO4) technology integrated in all Humless batteries uses no rare earth elements, is earth friendly, chemically stable, requires less energy in mining and processing, and has a longer life without the memory problems troubling lead-acid batteries.

In addition to battery manufacturing, the solar industry takes note of Humless Universal technology. Humless Universal was first to combine simultaneous AC and DC Coupling, Multi-level Reticulation, Load Shifting, Power Shaving, and a Charge Controller into a single box. This provides intelligent energy management for customers' power needs, lowers electrical costs, and extends battery life.

About Humless

Humless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. Humless applies commercial micro-grid thinking to the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity – on or off-grid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005168/en/