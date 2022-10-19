OSF HealthCare Implements CareSignal's Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® to Extend Care to Rising-Risk Patient Populations

OSF OnCall Connect leverages CareSignal's Deviceless RPM solution to reach rising-risk patients with chronic conditions, health literacy, and wellness needs

OSF HealthCare selected CareSignal, a Lightbeam company, to offer Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® (RPM) and help power its enterprise-wide digital health solution, OSF OnCall Connect. The Deviceless RPM solution will extend the reach of its care management services to rising-risk patient populations and remotely monitor the whole health of patients with chronic condition-specific programs for asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), high blood pressure, as well as to support healthy living.

OSF OnCall Connect initially focused on providing care to high-risk patients with chronic conditions. But through the addition of CareSignal's Deviceless RPM technology, OSF OnCall Connect can now scale to reach an additional 117,000 rising-risk patients with chronic conditions. The technology will also allow the Peoria, IL-based health system to expand health literacy and support wellness needs. The 117,000 eligible patients are part of the Medicaid Transformation Project, a national effort to transform healthcare and meet related social needs for the millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid. OSF HealthCare is one of the 17 large, innovative health systems participating in this program.

CareSignal's Deviceless RPM technology uses text messages and interactive voice response (IVR) calls to engage with patients and monitor symptoms remotely. The familiar and accessible technology enables OSF OnCall Connect to engage vulnerable populations through its Medicaid Innovation Collaborative and achieve its goals of extending care management to rising-risk patients, building chronic disease management strategies, reducing barriers to healthcare, and closing health equity gaps.

CareSignal's patient engagement specialists manage patient enrollment into the CareSignal program, enabling healthcare staff to spend time with patients and work top of license.

"CareSignal helped us implement the latest technologies to expand access to care for underserved communities and vulnerable populations," said Courtney Pilat, director Digital Care Development, OSF OnCall. "We're already seeing improved outcomes from our pregnancy and postpartum monitoring and 24/7 support program under our Medicaid Innovation Collaborative." Pilat added, "We also believe remote patient monitoring and education – with support from digitally enabled community health workers – will allow those we serve with chronic conditions to be more engaged and informed about how to manage their own health."

"This partnership began thanks to the clinical and strategic vision that OSF HealthCare has for its patients," said Blake Marggraff, CEO of CareSignal, a Lightbeam Company. "Patients with chronic conditions require long-term maintenance and support, and CareSignal is proud to support the OSF OnCall Connect program with both the technology and clinical resources required to meet these patients where they are. It is a privilege to serve OSF HealthCare as we work together to improve care quality, enhance patient engagement, and touch more lives."

