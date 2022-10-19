Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the 3rd Quarter 2022
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI:
|Earnings Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Net income
|
$19,372
|
$20,271
|
$21,142
|
$59,371
|
$68,691
|
Earnings per share
|
$1.09
|
$1.14
|
$1.19
|
$3.33
|
$3.86
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$1.08
|
$1.14
|
$1.19
|
$3.33
|
$3.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.40%
|
1.49%
|
1.54%
|
1.46%
|
1.71%
|
Return on average equity
|
12.08%
|
12.75%
|
12.06%
|
12.20%
|
13.55%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
53.70%
|
53.77%
|
53.50%
|
53.58%
|
52.35%
|
Tangible common equity
|
9.93%
|
10.53%
|
11.77%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$0.44
|
$0.40
|
$0.40
|
$1.24
|
$1.17
|
Book value per share
|
$33.66
|
$35.32
|
$38.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares
|
17,841
|
17,835
|
17,790
|
17,832
|
17,783
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
17,857
|
17,843
|
17,808
|
17,844
|
17,798
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the third quarter 2022 of $19.4 million, or $1.09 per basic share, compared to $20.3 million, or $1.14 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2022 and $21.1 million, or $1.19 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2021. Total revenue was $2.9 million above prior quarter and $1.8 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue increased $2.7 million compared to prior quarter and $1.5 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income increased $0.2 million compared to prior quarter and $0.3 million compared to prior year same quarter. Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $2.4 million, compared to provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $0.2 million for the third quarter 2021. Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million compared to prior quarter and $1.1 million compared to prior year same quarter. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was below prior year by $9.3 million, primarily due to the $6.9 million recovery of provision for credit losses taken in 2021 and the $4.2 million decline in gains on sales of loans.
3rd Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $43.5 million was $2.7 million above prior quarter and $1.5 million above prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $2.4 million, compared to provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $0.2 million for the third quarter 2021.
- Our loan portfolio increased $72.2 million, an annualized 8.0%, from June 30, 2022 and $232.4 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2021.
- Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.04 million, or less than 0.01% of average loans annualized, for the second quarter 2022 and $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Our nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, decreased slightly to $13.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 but were $5.0 million below the $18.7 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at $15.6 million decreased $0.2 million from June 30, 2022 and $7.5 million from September 30, 2021.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.8 billion increased $53.5 million, or an annualized 4.5%, from June 30, 2022 and $176.9 million, or 3.9%, from September 30, 2021.
- Shareholders' equity declined $29.5 million, or an annualized 18.5%, during the quarter and $89.1 million, or 12.9%, from September 30, 2021, as a result of the continued increase in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $14.7 million was $0.2 million, or 1.2%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 2.0%, above prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $31.5 million was $1.5 million, or 5.0%, higher than prior quarter and $1.1 million, or 3.8%, above prior year same quarter.
Net Interest Income
|
Percent Change
|
|
3Q 2022 Compared to:
|
($ in thousands)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Percent
|
Components of net interest income:
|
Income on earning assets
|
$51,405
|
$45,352
|
$45,726
|
13.3%
|
12.4%
|
$140,284
|
$133,812
|
4.8%
|
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
|
7,869
|
4,562
|
3,712
|
72.5%
|
112.0%
|
15,926
|
11,549
|
37.9%
|
Net interest income
|
43,536
|
40,790
|
42,014
|
6.7%
|
3.6%
|
124,358
|
122,263
|
1.7%
|
TEQ
|
240
|
233
|
226
|
3.0%
|
6.2%
|
707
|
673
|
5.1%
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent
|
$43,776
|
$41,023
|
$42,240
|
6.7%
|
3.6%
|
$125,065
|
$122,936
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average yield and rates paid:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets yield
|
3.97%
|
3.56%
|
3.52%
|
11.6%
|
12.8%
|
3.66%
|
3.52%
|
4.1%
|
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
|
0.93%
|
0.54%
|
0.43%
|
71.4%
|
115.2%
|
0.63%
|
0.46%
|
39.1%
|
Gross interest margin
|
3.04%
|
3.02%
|
3.09%
|
0.7%
|
(1.6%)
|
3.03%
|
3.06%
|
(1.0%)
|
Net interest margin
|
3.36%
|
3.20%
|
3.23%
|
5.1%
|
4.1%
|
3.25%
|
3.22%
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average balances:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
$1,380,881
|
$1,452,021
|
$1,511,178
|
(4.9%)
|
(8.6%)
|
$1,438,769
|
$1,266,850
|
13.6%
|
Loans
|
$3,568,174
|
$3,538,324
|
$3,400,194
|
0.8%
|
4.9%
|
$3,516,114
|
$3,480,860
|
1.0%
|
Earning assets
|
$5,163,624
|
$5,140,656
|
$5,184,749
|
0.4%
|
(0.4%)
|
$5,146,251
|
$5,109,934
|
0.7%
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
$3,359,242
|
$3,373,741
|
$3,410,286
|
(0.4%)
|
(1.5%)
|
$3,361,097
|
$3,390,178
|
(0.9%)
Net interest income for the quarter of $43.5 million was $2.7 million above prior quarter and $1.5 million above prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.36% increased 16 basis points from prior quarter and 13 basis points from prior year same quarter, as our average earning assets increased $23.0 million from prior quarter but decreased $21.1 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 41 basis points from prior quarter and 45 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 39 basis points from prior quarter and 50 basis points from prior year same quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $72.9 million over prior quarter and $162.9 million over prior year. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $2.1 million or 1.7% from the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 75.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 75.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 73.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Noninterest Income
|
Percent Change
|
|
3Q 2022 Compared to:
|
($ in thousands)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Percent
|
Deposit related fees
|
$7,629
|
$7,263
|
$7,066
|
5.0%
|
8.0%
|
$21,638
|
$19,446
|
11.3%
|
Trust revenue
|
2,989
|
3,198
|
3,039
|
(6.5%)
|
(1.6%)
|
9,435
|
9,339
|
1.0%
|
Gains on sales of loans
|
235
|
519
|
1,239
|
(54.7%)
|
(81.0%)
|
1,351
|
5,579
|
(75.8%)
|
Loan related fees
|
1,589
|
1,415
|
1,050
|
12.3%
|
51.3%
|
5,066
|
4,324
|
17.2%
|
Bank owned life insurance revenue
|
743
|
702
|
654
|
5.8%
|
13.6%
|
2,136
|
1,808
|
18.1%
|
Brokerage revenue
|
453
|
459
|
519
|
(1.3%)
|
(12.8%)
|
1,502
|
1,530
|
(1.8%)
|
Other
|
1,041
|
945
|
821
|
10.3%
|
26.9%
|
3,017
|
3,460
|
(12.8%)
|
Total noninterest income
|
$14,679
|
$14,501
|
$14,388
|
1.2%
|
2.0%
|
$44,145
|
$45,486
|
(2.9%)
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $14.7 million was $0.2 million, or 1.2%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 2.0%, above prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter increase included a $0.4 million increase in deposit related fees and a $0.2 million increase in loan related fees, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gains on sales of loans and a $0.2 million decrease in trust revenue. Year-to-date noninterest income decreased $1.3 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to a $4.2 million decline in gains on sales of loans, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in deposit related fees and a $0.7 million increase in loan related fees. Gains on sales of loans continue to be impacted by the slowdown in the industry-wide mortgage refinancing boom. Deposit related fees were primarily impacted by debit card income and overdraft charges. Loan related fees were primarily impacted by the change in the fair market value of mortgage servicing rights. The decrease in trust revenue quarter over quarter was due to the decline in the market value of managed assets.
Noninterest Expense
|
Percent Change
|
|
3Q 2022 Compared to:
|
($ in thousands)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
YTD
2022
|
YTD
2021
|
Percent Change
|
Salaries
|
$12,537
|
$12,219
|
$11,962
|
2.6%
|
4.8%
|
$36,495
|
$35,080
|
4.0%
|
Employee benefits
|
6,009
|
6,315
|
6,891
|
(4.8%)
|
(12.8%)
|
18,123
|
19,566
|
(7.4%)
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
2,897
|
2,756
|
2,733
|
5.1%
|
6.0%
|
8,507
|
8,229
|
3.4%
|
Data processing
|
2,270
|
2,095
|
1,911
|
8.3%
|
18.8%
|
6,566
|
5,940
|
10.5%
|
Legal and professional fees
|
752
|
884
|
685
|
(15.0%)
|
9.7%
|
2,503
|
2,331
|
7.4%
|
Advertising and marketing
|
769
|
659
|
819
|
16.7%
|
(6.1%)
|
2,180
|
2,251
|
(3.2%)
|
Taxes other than property and payroll
|
422
|
425
|
464
|
(0.8%)
|
(9.1%)
|
1,274
|
1,209
|
5.4%
|
Net other real estate owned expense
|
41
|
43
|
296
|
(4.3%)
|
(86.2%)
|
438
|
1,102
|
(60.2%)
|
Other
|
5,778
|
4,582
|
4,567
|
26.1%
|
26.5%
|
14,726
|
12,428
|
18.5%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$31,475
|
$29,978
|
$30,328
|
5.0%
|
3.8%
|
$90,812
|
$88,136
|
3.0%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $31.5 million was $1.5 million, or 5.0%, higher than prior quarter and $1.1 million, or 3.8%, above prior year same quarter. The increase in noninterest expense quarter over quarter was primarily the result of a $1.4 million accrual for customer refunds of re-presented returned item fees. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.7 million higher than the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Balance Sheet Review
|
Total Loans
|
Percent Change
|
3Q 2022 Compared to:
|
($ in thousands)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
Commercial nonresidential real estate
|
$756,138
|
$758,227
|
$732,442
|
(0.3%)
|
3.2%
|
Commercial residential real estate
|
359,643
|
354,668
|
330,660
|
1.4%
|
8.8%
|
Hotel/motel
|
335,253
|
280,956
|
252,951
|
19.3%
|
32.5%
|
SBA guaranteed PPP loans
|
1,958
|
7,788
|
99,116
|
(74.9%)
|
(98.0%)
|
Other commercial
|
383,398
|
395,876
|
347,632
|
(3.2%)
|
10.3%
|
Total commercial
|
1,836,390
|
1,797,515
|
1,762,801
|
2.2%
|
4.2%
|
Residential mortgage
|
814,944
|
793,249
|
763,005
|
2.7%
|
6.8%
|
Home equity loans/lines
|
115,400
|
110,828
|
105,007
|
4.1%
|
9.9%
|
Total residential
|
930,344
|
904,077
|
868,012
|
2.9%
|
7.2%
|
Consumer indirect
|
703,016
|
697,060
|
612,394
|
0.9%
|
14.8%
|
Consumer direct
|
160,866
|
159,791
|
155,022
|
0.7%
|
3.8%
|
Total consumer
|
863,882
|
856,851
|
767,416
|
0.8%
|
12.6%
|
Total loans
|
$3,630,616
|
$3,558,443
|
$3,398,229
|
2.0%
|
6.8%
|
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
|
Percent Change
|
3Q 2022 Compared to:
|
($ in thousands)
|
3Q
2022
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
2Q
2022
|
3Q
2021
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$1,481,078
|
$1,408,148
|
$1,318,158
|
5.2%
|
12.4%
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
Interest checking
|
100,680
|
99,055
|
90,657
|
1.6%
|
11.1%
|
Money market savings
|
1,268,682
|
1,243,817
|
1,210,551
|
2.0%
|
4.8%
|
Savings accounts
|
683,697
|
671,349
|
616,561
|
1.8%
|
10.9%
|
Time deposits
|
1,000,931
|
1,050,559
|
1,060,309
|
(4.7%)
|
(5.6%)
|
Repurchase agreements
|
230,123
|
238,733
|
292,022
|
(3.6%)
|
(21.2%)
|
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
|
3,284,113
|
3,303,513
|
3,270,100
|
(0.6%)
|
0.4%
|
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
|
$4,765,191
|
$4,711,661
|
$4,588,258
|
1.1%
|
3.9%
CTBI's total assets at $5.5 billion increased $27.0 million, or 2.0% annualized, from June 30, 2022 and $88.8 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2021. Loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 were $3.6 billion, an increase of $72.2 million, an annualized 8.0%, from June 30, 2022 and $232.4 million, or 6.8%, from September 30, 2021. The increase in loans included a $38.9 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $26.3 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, a $5.9 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $1.1 million increase in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio decreased $103.7 million, or an annualized 29.3%, from June 30, 2022 and $227.6 million, or 14.9%, from September 30, 2021. Deposits in other banks increased $62.8 million from prior quarter and $58.4 million from prior year same quarter. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.8 billion increased $53.5 million, or an annualized 4.5%, from June 30, 2022 and $176.9 million, or 3.9%, from September 30, 2021.
Shareholders' equity declined $29.5 million, or an annualized 18.5%, during the quarter and $89.1 million, or 12.9%, from September 30, 2021, as a result of the continued increase in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio due to the current increasing interest rate environment. Management has the ability and intent to hold these securities to recovery or maturity. We experienced a $41.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, resulting from increases in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio during the quarter. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of September 30, 2022 was 4.34%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, decreased slightly to $13.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 but were $5.0 million below the $18.7 million at September 30, 2021. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $5.6 million increased $0.5 million from prior quarter but decreased $1.1 million from September 30, 2021. Nonaccrual loans at $8.1 million decreased $0.7 million from prior quarter and $3.9 million from September 30, 2021. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $12.1 million increased $1.5 million from prior quarter and $3.2 million from September 30, 2021. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
Our level of foreclosed properties were $1.9 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $2.0 million at June 30, 2022 and $4.3 million at September 30, 2021. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $0.1 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.03 million. At September 30, 2022, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.4 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end.
Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.04 million, or less than 0.01% of average loans annualized, for the second quarter 2022 and $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs were $0.7 million, or 0.03% of average loans annualized, compared to a net recovery of loan charge-offs of $0.1 million for the first nine months of 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $2.4 million, compared to provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $0.2 million for the third quarter 2021. Year-to-date provision was $3.4 million compared to a recovery of $6.9 million during the first nine months of 2021. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at September 30, 2022 was 324.5% compared to 305.9% at June 30, 2022 and 220.0% at September 30, 2021. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.22% compared to 1.19% at June 30, 2022 and 1.21% at September 30, 2021.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s ("CTBI") actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 68 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2022
|(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
|Three
|Three
|Three
|Nine
|Nine
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Interest income
|
$
|
51,405
|
$
|
45,352
|
$
|
45,726
|
$
|
140,284
|
$
|
133,812
|Interest expense
|
|
7,869
|
|
4,562
|
|
3,712
|
|
15,926
|
|
11,549
|Net interest income
|
|
43,536
|
|
40,790
|
|
42,014
|
|
124,358
|
|
122,263
|Loan loss provision
|
|
2,414
|
|
77
|
|
(163)
|
|
3,366
|
|
(6,919)
|Gains on sales of loans
|
|
235
|
|
519
|
|
1,239
|
|
1,351
|
|
5,579
|Deposit related fees
|
|
7,629
|
|
7,263
|
|
7,066
|
|
21,638
|
|
19,446
|Trust revenue
|
|
2,989
|
|
3,198
|
|
3,039
|
|
9,435
|
|
9,339
|Loan related fees
|
|
1,589
|
|
1,415
|
|
1,050
|
|
5,066
|
|
4,324
|Securities gains (losses)
|
|
(159)
|
|
(225)
|
|
(62)
|
|
(285)
|
|
50
|Other noninterest income
|
|
2,396
|
|
2,331
|
|
2,056
|
|
6,940
|
|
6,748
|Total noninterest income
|
|
14,679
|
|
14,501
|
|
14,388
|
|
44,145
|
|
45,486
|Personnel expense
|
|
18,546
|
|
18,534
|
|
18,853
|
|
54,618
|
|
54,646
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
2,897
|
|
2,756
|
|
2,733
|
|
8,507
|
|
8,229
|Data processing expense
|
|
2,270
|
|
2,095
|
|
1,911
|
|
6,566
|
|
5,940
|FDIC insurance premiums
|
|
360
|
|
358
|
|
393
|
|
1,073
|
|
1,042
|Other noninterest expense
|
|
7,402
|
|
6,235
|
|
6,438
|
|
20,048
|
|
18,279
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
31,475
|
|
29,978
|
|
30,328
|
|
90,812
|
|
88,136
|Net income before taxes
|
|
24,326
|
|
25,236
|
|
26,237
|
|
74,325
|
|
86,532
|Income taxes
|
|
4,954
|
|
4,965
|
|
5,095
|
|
14,954
|
|
17,841
|Net income
|
$
|
19,372
|
$
|
20,271
|
$
|
21,142
|
$
|
59,371
|
$
|
68,691
|Memo: TEQ interest income
|
$
|
51,645
|
$
|
45,584
|
$
|
45,952
|
$
|
140,991
|
$
|
134,485
|Average shares outstanding
|
|
17,841
|
|
17,835
|
|
17,790
|
|
17,832
|
|
17,783
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
|
17,857
|
|
17,843
|
|
17,808
|
|
17,844
|
|
17,798
|Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
1.19
|
$
|
3.33
|
$
|
3.86
|Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
1.19
|
$
|
3.33
|
$
|
3.86
|Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.440
|
$
|
0.400
|
$
|
0.400
|
$
|
1.240
|
$
|
1.170
|Average balances:
|Loans
|
$
|
3,568,174
|
$
|
3,538,324
|
$
|
3,400,194
|
$
|
3,516,114
|
$
|
3,480,860
|Earning assets
|
|
5,163,624
|
|
5,140,656
|
|
5,184,749
|
|
5,146,251
|
|
5,109,934
|Total assets
|
|
5,477,596
|
|
5,446,263
|
|
5,457,558
|
|
5,447,439
|
|
5,376,588
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
|
|
4,733,393
|
|
4,705,492
|
|
4,650,885
|
|
4,691,322
|
|
4,585,812
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|
3,359,242
|
|
3,373,741
|
|
3,410,286
|
|
3,361,097
|
|
3,390,178
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
636,038
|
|
637,542
|
|
695,490
|
|
650,877
|
|
677,632
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.40%
|
|
1.49%
|
|
1.54%
|
|
1.46%
|
|
1.71%
|Return on average equity
|
|
12.08%
|
|
12.75%
|
|
12.06%
|
|
12.20%
|
|
13.55%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.97%
|
|
3.56%
|
|
3.52%
|
|
3.66%
|
|
3.52%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
|
|
0.93%
|
|
0.54%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.63%
|
|
0.46%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.36%
|
|
3.20%
|
|
3.23%
|
|
3.25%
|
|
3.22%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|
|
53.70%
|
|
53.77%
|
|
53.50%
|
|
53.58%
|
|
52.35%
|Loan charge-offs
|
$
|
1,203
|
$
|
828
|
$
|
1,042
|
$
|
3,351
|
$
|
3,460
|Recoveries
|
|
(878)
|
|
(786)
|
|
(725)
|
|
(2,662)
|
|
(3,572)
|Net charge-offs
|
$
|
325
|
$
|
42
|
$
|
317
|
$
|
689
|
$
|
(112)
|Market Price:
|High
|
$
|
45.37
|
$
|
42.91
|
$
|
42.95
|
$
|
46.30
|
$
|
47.53
|Low
|
$
|
39.65
|
$
|
39.10
|
$
|
38.20
|
$
|
39.10
|
$
|
36.02
|Close
|
$
|
40.55
|
$
|
40.44
|
$
|
42.10
|
$
|
40.55
|
$
|
42.10
|As of
|As of
|As of
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Assets:
|Loans
|
$
|
3,630,616
|
$
|
3,558,443
|
$
|
3,398,229
|Loan loss reserve
|
|
(44,433)
|
|
(42,344)
|
|
(41,215)
|Net loans
|
|
3,586,183
|
|
3,516,099
|
|
3,357,014
|Loans held for sale
|
|
1,043
|
|
936
|
|
12,056
|Securities AFS
|
|
1,298,592
|
|
1,402,127
|
|
1,525,738
|Equity securities at fair value
|
|
1,969
|
|
2,128
|
|
2,461
|Other equity investments
|
|
11,563
|
|
13,026
|
|
13,026
|Other earning assets
|
|
201,196
|
|
140,384
|
|
143,789
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
60,527
|
|
75,373
|
|
66,075
|Premises and equipment
|
|
41,593
|
|
40,704
|
|
40,145
|Right of use asset
|
|
12,131
|
|
12,005
|
|
12,399
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
65,490
|
|
65,490
|
|
65,490
|Other assets
|
|
194,051
|
|
179,078
|
|
147,392
|Total Assets
|
$
|
5,474,338
|
$
|
5,447,350
|
$
|
5,385,585
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
|
$
|
100,680
|
$
|
99,055
|
$
|
90,657
|Savings deposits
|
|
1,952,379
|
|
1,915,166
|
|
1,827,112
|CD's >=$100,000
|
|
537,233
|
|
573,519
|
|
565,869
|Other time deposits
|
|
463,698
|
|
477,040
|
|
494,440
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|
3,053,990
|
|
3,064,780
|
|
2,978,078
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|
|
1,481,078
|
|
1,408,148
|
|
1,318,158
|Total deposits
|
|
4,535,068
|
|
4,472,928
|
|
4,296,236
|Repurchase agreements
|
|
230,123
|
|
238,733
|
|
292,022
|Other interest bearing liabilities
|
|
58,701
|
|
58,706
|
|
58,721
|Lease liability
|
|
12,636
|
|
12,479
|
|
13,229
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
|
35,250
|
|
32,454
|
|
33,734
|Total liabilities
|
|
4,871,778
|
|
4,815,300
|
|
4,693,942
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
602,560
|
|
632,050
|
|
691,643
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
5,474,338
|
$
|
5,447,350
|
$
|
5,385,585
|Ending shares outstanding
|
|
17,901
|
|
17,895
|
|
17,837
|30 - 89 days past due loans
|
$
|
12,058
|
$
|
10,595
|
$
|
8,874
|90 days past due loans
|
|
5,554
|
|
5,018
|
|
6,650
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|
8,138
|
|
8,824
|
|
12,084
|Restructured loans (excluding 90 days past due and nonaccrual)
|
|
79,092
|
|
75,264
|
|
70,932
|Foreclosed properties
|
|
1,864
|
|
1,954
|
|
4,314
|Community bank leverage ratio
|
|
13.24%
|
|
13.14%
|
|
12.71%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|
|
9.93%
|
|
10.53%
|
|
11.77%
|FTE employees
|
|
964
|
|
958
|
|
960
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005271/en/