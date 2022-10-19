AM Best to Sponsor the NASP 2022 Annual Conference

AM Best will be a silver exhibitor sponsor of the National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP) Annual Conference at the J.W. Marriott Beach Resort in Marco Island, FL, Nov. 6–9, 2022.

Doug Doremus, associate director, business development, will be available to discuss the strategic value of becoming a qualified member in Best's Insurance Professional Resources. Qualified Members receive:

An online profile on our website, complete with contact details, personnel information, links to social media accounts and more.

Exclusive broadcast opportunities such as participation in webinars, video interviews and podcasts.

An industry-recognized BestMark icon to use on websites and advertising that shows client-recommended status and verification by AM Best.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.

