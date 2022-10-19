Global Printing Machinery Market Is Expected to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global printing machinery market was estimated at $16.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $20.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17441

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $20.5 Billion CAGR 2.2% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Product Type, End-user, Business Type, and Region. Drivers Increasing use of digital printers Opportunities Lunch of new products and improved capabilities of key players in the industry

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic halted the production of printing machineries across the world, which impacted the global market negatively.

However, as with the mass vaccination drives on board. the overall situation started getting better, the market for printing machinery also happened to recover at a quick pace.

The global printing machinery market is analyzed based on Product Type, End-user, Business Type, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the offset segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The digital segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period.

Buy This Research Report @ bit.ly/3eGazsm

Based on end user, the packaging segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The publication segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 2.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on business type, the OEM segment held nearly 90% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global printing machinery market across Europe generated more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The market across Asia-Pacific, nonetheless, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17441

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global printing machinery market report include Apex Machine Company Inc., Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Koenig & Bauer AG, Weber packaging Solutions, Inc., Einbecker Kennzeichnungssysteme GmbH (EKS), Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Development Company, LP, Komori Corporation, Laser Lines, 3D Systems, Mark Andy, Manroland Goss, Docod Precision Group Co. Ltd, Printronix, Proto Labs, Inc., and Zhejiang Feida Machinery Co. Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Printing Machinery Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

3D Printing Building Construction Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Rotogravure Printing Machine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Flexographic Printing Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: