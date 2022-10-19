Tarry Shebesta Receives Clemens-Pender Award, The National Vehicle Leasing Association's Highest Honor

Shebesta is recognized for having the industry's highest standards of professional conduct, dedication, hard work, and ethics.

Tarry Shebesta, was presented with the 2022 National Vehicle Leasing Association's (NVLA) Clemens-Pender Lessor of the Year Award during NVLA's annual conference in Tucson Arizona.

The Clemens-Pender Lessor of the Year, given annually, was started in 1977 and is the highest honor to be awarded by NVLA. The award was established to memorialize two pioneers of the vehicle leasing industry that formed the early roots of NVLA. Frank Pender and Jack Clemens were dedicated, hard-working vehicle lessors who exemplified the highest standards of the industry.

The award is given to the NVLA member lessor who best exemplifies the highest standards of professional conduct, dedication to the association and industry, hard work, and ethics.

Mr. Shebesta joined NVLA in 2000 and by 2002 was nominated to the board. Five years later he took the reins as President for NVLA's 40th anniversary year, the first time an Ohio member has become president.

Tarry is NVLA's longest active serving board member at 20 years. He's held multiple board positions, chaired many committees, written industry articles, taught seminars, and helped navigate the organization through the industry crash of 2008.

"I'm honored to receive this prestigious NVLA award and humbled to be in the same company as past honorees," says Tarry Shebesta, CEO of ACS Financial & FinTech. "My passion for bringing innovative solutions to the leasing industry has only been possible with the collaborative efforts of colleagues and fellow board members."

Shebesta is a 30+ year veteran, pioneer, and subject matter expert in the auto, powersports, RV, and marine industries with many technological firsts in online digital marketing, personalized shopping, and digital retailing.

In 2023 Tarry is in line again to take the helm as NVLA president.

About Tarry Shebesta

Tarry Shebesta is the CEO of Automobile Consumer Services, Inc. (ACS) a financial and FinTech company with deep roots in online marketing, personalized shopping, and digital retailing within the automotive, powersports, and RV industries. His 30+ year accomplishments include many industry FIRSTS: first in 1989 at selling cars online through dial-up BBSs and CompuServe; first in 2000 at leasing cars online through LeaseCompare.com; first in 2008 at powering the eBay Motors automotive finance portal; first in 2010 at launching DriveItNow®, the Shop-by-Payment and digital retailing solution on automotive dealer websites; first in 2018 at helping lenders and credit unions serve their customers with a better car shopping experience. He was also the key initiator of the strategic sale of truPayments LLC (DriveItNow®) to PureCars Technologies LLC in 2021. More info: Tarry's Profile

About Automobile Consumer Services, Inc. (ACS)

ACS is a digital marketing, sales, and financial technology company with deep roots in eCommerce and the automotive, powersports, and RV Industries. More info at: ACScorp.com

