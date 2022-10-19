Global Cultured Buttermilk Market Is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

High demand for dairy products worldwide and shifting preference of consumers from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products drive the growth of the global cultured buttermilk market. Based on form, the liquid segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. Based on region, Europe is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cultured buttermilk market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.1 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers High demand for dairy products worldwide Shifting preference of consumers from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products Governments’ efforts to increase milk production and access to the organized milk processing sector Opportunities Rise in label-friendly products due to increase in consumer awareness regarding the benefits of clean label food ingredients Restraints Surge in demand for vegan food products

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in the growth of the global cultured buttermilk market, creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers.

Manufacturing units were shutdown globally which stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. The major cultured buttermilk markets such as North America and Europe are the two worst-hit regions by the COVID-19 virus.

The market players had to follow strict social distancing norms and travel restrictions.

However, the market is recovering gradually with the pandemic receding due to the introduction of vaccines.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cultured buttermilk market based on form, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global cultured buttermilk market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the bakery segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cultured buttermilk market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the beverages segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of confectionery, dairy, and other segments.

Based on distribution channel, the business to consumer segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cultured buttermilk market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the business to business segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cultured buttermilk market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global cultured buttermilk market analyzed in the research include LUPICIA CO., LTD, COFCO, Teasenz, CALIFORNIA TEA HOUSE, Panella Foods and Beverages PrivateLimited, Bettys and Taylors Group Ltd, FMS Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, Bharat Group, VAHDAM, and Stash Tea.

The report analyzes these key players of the global cultured buttermilk market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

