Coal to Liquid Fuel Market Is Expected to Generate $7.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The surge in demand for liquid fuel in the transportation and power generation sectors drives the growth of the global coal to liquid fuel market. Based on technology, the indirect liquefaction segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global coal to liquid fuel market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total coal to liquid fuel market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coal to liquid fuel market garnered $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $7.7 billion CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments covered Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers The surge in demand for liquid fuel in the transportation and power generation sectors Government initiatives to gradually shift from the coal based thermal power generation plant to the renewable energy power generation Opportunities Investments by the major companies to break through various technologies and to commercialize the coal to liquid fuel production Restraints Availability of cost-effective and eco-friendly alternatives

Covid-19 Scenario:

Mining companies were severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global restrictions to encourage social distancing had a negative impact on mining and construction projects, which seriously affected the growth of the global coal to liquid fuel market.

However, the vaccination initiatives among the developed and developing countries led to the gradual ease of social distancing restrictions in 2021.

Furthermore, the government invested huge revenues in order to kick start the stagnant global economy through construction and mining industries.

In addition, developing countries such as India and China invested in the development of alternative fuel production plants while gradually reducing the fossil fuel imports in order to improve the national energy security. Such factors are helping the market to recover steadily in the post-pandemic period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global coal to liquid fuel market based on technology, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the indirect liquefaction segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global coal to liquid fuel market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the direct liquefaction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the transportation segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global coal to liquid fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report also analyses cooking fuel segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total coal to liquid fuel market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global coal to liquid fuel market analyzed in the research include Sasol Energy, Cleanse Corporation, Shenhua Group, Yitai Coal OIl Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jincheng Anthracite Mining Co., Ltd., Shanxi Lu'an Co. Ltd., Bumi Plc, Envidity Energy Inc., Altona Energy, DKRW Energy, and Monash Energy.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global coal to liquid fuel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

