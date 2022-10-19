Arctic Monkeys Talk the Band’s Evolution, New Album in SPIN Magazine Cover Story

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, the Arctic Monkeys sit down with SPIN Magazine for a cover story that ranges through the group’s origins as a band of neighborhood teenagers in Sheffield, England to becoming a leading force in a new wave of British rock and pop music.

While singer Alex Turner, drummer Matt Helders, guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O’Malley might be a solid fixture in the indie music scene today, their musical journey has been one of evolution and constant learning — something the band covers in their talk with SPIN writer Steve Appleford.

One notable moment: the career-altering experience of driving to the edge of the Joshua Tree desert to record 2009’s Humbug at the Rancho de la Luna recording studio with Queens of the Stone Age leader Joshua Homme co-producing the project. The band credits Homme with opening their eyes to the freedom available to them as artists.

“Had we not had that experience at that time, I’d question whether we would still be going now,” said Turner.

All roads (and the interview) lead to The Car, the Arctic Monkeys’ new album, a record that deftly weaves together rock, funk, and even Sinatra-inspired arrangements. It’s an album that Appleford writes is “another step forward, unimaginable in their early days as a stripped down rock act.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to do this 10 years ago, or 15 years ago,” confirms Helders. “Everyone sort of learned their instruments at the same time, at the same pace and got better. We’ve got to a place where we can make music like this.” 

"I think everything happened at the right time.”

