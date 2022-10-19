Monopar Announces Presentation Selected for 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that the abstract on its drug candidate MNPR-202 has been selected for a poster presentation at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH 2022). ASH 2022, being held in New Orleans, is the premier event in malignant and non-malignant hematology. This poster will be the first release of data from Monopar’s ongoing collaboration with Dr. Anand Jeyasekharan of the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore Hospital.



Dr. Jeyasekharan is exploring how MNPR-202 affects DNA damage response and immune system pathways in cancer cells, resulting in cell death. The aim is to identify cancer indications where MNPR-202 could have significant potential as a monotherapy and/or in combination with immunotherapy. MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as Monopar’s clinical-stage doxorubicin analog camsirubicin, but is modified at other positions which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin.

“We have been thrilled with the progress of the collaboration,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Jeyasekharan is a leading expert on how the immune system recognizes cancer cells upon DNA-damaging chemotherapy, and his insights and preclinical experiments have yielded promising and helpful data. We are excited for the opportunity to share the findings at ASH 2022.”

Meeting Details:

Event: 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

Date: December 10 - 13, 2022

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® (Phase 2b/3) for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the collaboration’s aim to identify cancer indications where MNPR-202 could have significant potential as a monotherapy and/or in combination with immunotherapy; that MNPR-202 may work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin; and that Dr. Jeyasekharan’s preclinical experiments have yielded promising and helpful data. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: that MNPR-202 may not yield positive results in preclinical and clinical studies in the future; if MNPR-202 generates positive data, Monopar may not have the funds to continue the development of MNPR-202; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

