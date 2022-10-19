FAT Brands Inc. to Participate in The ThinkEquity Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY.

Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will be presenting at 11:30 AM ET on October 26th. Management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at FAT Brands Inc. - Events & Presentations.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

