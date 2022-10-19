Eat & Beyond Subsidiary Banana Wave Secures Distribution Agreement with Hannaford Bros.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C. & Boca Raton, FL., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Banana Wave, has secured distribution in 178 Hannaford Bros. stores, set to kick off this quarter.



Hannaford Bros. operates 185 supermarkets across the Northeastern United States with stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford Bros. is an established grocery brand committed to family, community, quality and value; it has been in operation since its first store opened in Portland, Maine in 1883.

“Banana Wave, which we completed the acquisition of earlier this year, is a truly unique brand in the dairy alternatives space: it is the world’s first non-dairy banana milk,” said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat & Beyond. “Since the acquisition, we have been focused on establishing the infrastructure to grow sales by increasing distribution and refining the brand’s marketing and product strategy.”

Banana Wave’s products are made with bananas and oats, and flavored with other natural ingredients including fresh strawberries and cocoa. They are high in vitamins, low in sugar, gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO. They are available in five flavors: Original, Unsweetened Original, Mango, Chocolate and Strawberry.

The products are sold in recyclable packaging and are shelf-stable for up to one year without the need for refrigeration. By creating the beverage formulation with bananas, the products are naturally fat-free but still deliver a creamy texture that other non-dairy milks cannot achieve without added fat.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Hannaford Bros. to bring Banana Wave to their shoppers,” said Steven Gelerman, Banana Wave CEO. “Our continued expansion on the East Coast has been going very well.”

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat & Beyond”) ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

