AN2 Therapeutics to Present New Epetraborole Data at IDWeek 2022

Enrollment Ongoing in Phase 2/3 Pivotal Trial of Epetraborole in Treatment- Refractory MAC Lung Disease



/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced one oral presentation and nine data poster presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of American (IDSA) IDWeek 2022 Conference from October 19-24, 2022 in Washington D.C. highlighting new data for epetraborole. AN2 Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients in its pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily, oral epetraborole for treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, the most common form of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.



Oral presentation pertaining to epetraborole:

Symposium: New Antimicrobials and ID Diagnostics in the Pipeline #1

Title: Epetraborole: A Novel, Oral Antibiotic for NTM Lung Disease

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 8:00-9:00am ET

Presenter: Paul Eckburg, M.D.

Poster presentations pertaining to epetraborole:

Title: Population Pharmacokinetic Model Development for Epetraborole and Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease Patients Using Data from Phase 1 and 2 Studies

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD Studies

Poster Number: 593

Title: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Target Attainment Analyses to Support Epetraborole Dose Selection for the Treatment of Patients with Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease

Date: Thursday October 20, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A2. PK/PD studies

Poster Number: 619

Title: Dose-response Studies of the Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, Epetraborole, in the Intracellular Hollow Fiber System Model of Mycobacterium avium Complex Lung Disease

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1697

Title: Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of Epetraborole, a Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, and High Intracellular Penetration in the Intracellular Hollow Fiber System Model of Mycobacterium avium Complex Lung Disease

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1698

Title: Epetraborole, a Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, Demonstrates Potent Efficacy and Improves Efficacy of Standard of Care Regimen Against Mycobacterium avium complex in a Chronic Mouse Lung Infection Model

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1704

Title: In Vitro Activities of Epetraborole, a Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, in Drug Combinations Against Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Including Resistance Frequency and MIC Characterization of Mycobacterium avium ATCC 700898 Epetraborole-resistant Mutants

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1712

Title: In Vitro Activities of Epetraborole, a Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor, Against Mycobacterium avium Complex Isolates

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1713

Title: In Vitro Drug-Drug Interaction Evaluation of Epetraborole, a Novel Bacterial Leucyl-tRNA Synthetase Inhibitor

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1716

Title: Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Oral Epetraborole at the Predicted Therapeutic Dosage for Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease: A Phase 1b Dose-ranging and Food Effect Study

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:15-1:30pm ET

Poster Session: A1. Antimicrobial Novel Agents

Poster Number: 1727

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our lead candidate is epetraborole, which we are studying in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria, known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

