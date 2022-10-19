Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,089 in the last 365 days.

PDS Biotech to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that its management will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on October 25-27, 2022.

LD Micro Main Event XV
Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM PDT
Virtual viewers: Livestream

About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Versamune® is a registered trademark and Infectimune™ is a trademark of PDS Biotechnology.

Investor Contacts:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: pdsb@cg.capital

Media Contacts:
Dave Schemelia
Tiberend Strategic Advisors Inc.
Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325
Email: dschemelia@tiberend.com

Bill Borden
Tiberend Strategic Advisors Inc.
Phone: +1 (732) 910-1620
Email: bborden@tiberend.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PDS Biotech to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.