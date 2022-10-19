Altus Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Altus Group executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Additionally, members of Altus’ executive leadership team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on November 16, 2022, including a fireside chat presentation with Jim Hannon at 12:50 p.m. EST; and



TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto on November 21, 2022.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conferences and schedule meetings with Management should contact their RBC and TD representatives to register. If made available, a webcast replay of the RBC fireside chat presentation will be posted to Altus Group’s website at altusgroup.com (under investor relations) after the events.

Q3 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

