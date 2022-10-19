Asia Broadband Develops Proprietary NFT Renderings in Preparation for Release Into the High Growth NFT Market and Accelerate Digital Asset Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has created a proprietary set of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) renderings for finalization in preparation for release into the NFT market. Over the past several months, the Company has been working through a development process with a group of graphics and NFT consultants to create the initial branded NFT renderings. The implementation of the Company’s NFT business plan with the recent launch of operations into this new digital business segment strategically positions AABB for growth in the coming years.



Management created a corporate initiative earlier this year to enter the NFT market to advance the rapid expansion of the Company’s digital asset base. Subsequently, the Company has been developing its initial NFTs and been in discussions to create multiple NFT marketplaces for unique digital content categories including music, sports and video media. Additionally, AABB possesses a comparative advantage to efficiently process NFT transactions within the marketplaces. Using the Company’s existing blockchain-based digital technology platforms, the AABBG token, AABB Wallet and AABB Exchange can be expeditiously integrated into newly created NFT marketplace networks. Consequently, the Company has been diligently focused on the developing opportunities within the rapidly expanding NFT market.

The NFT market in 2021 realized explosive growth and is estimated to have reached over $40 billion. Furthermore, the growth trend is projected to continue long-term, as NFTs are expected to become increasingly integrated with the general public and accepted by the investment community for their proven authentic and unique properties.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

