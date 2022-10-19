Submit Release
MIMEDX to Host Third Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on November 2

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The MIMEDX senior management team will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184
International Investors: 201-389-0877
Conference ID: 13733025

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Investors
Matt Notarianni
470-304-7291 
mnotarianni@mimedx.com

 


