Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations

Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.



Chain.io enables freight forwarders and other logistics service providers to leverage Magaya’s rate database through a seamless integration. With the ability to access rate data from Magaya via the Chain.io integration, freight forwarders and logistics service providers can reduce manual data entry and errors, resulting in faster time to value, and increased visibility for all stakeholders, improving the customer experience.

“While ocean rates begin to soften, they still reside well above the industry norms experienced before the dawn of the ‘age of disruption’,” said Brian Glick, Founder and CEO, Chain.io. "Securing winning rates for your customers provides a competitive edge for freight forwarders and logistics service providers in a volatile marketplace that remains fraught with challenges. Integrating Magaya into our partner network equips users with yet another way to provide excellent service options and visibility to their customers."

Powered by integrations from Chain.io, customers can license Magaya Rate Management to send approved quotes, auto-rate jobs, apply specific rates, and load buy/sell rate data from Magaya directly into a customer’s TMS, saving up to 30% in time spent on shipment rating and 20% in billing hours.

“Chain.io’s serverless architecture coupled with their strong industry knowledge makes it easy and efficient for us to onboard customers and integrate to various systems in the logistics industry,” explained David Luttrell, CTO, Magaya Rate Management.

“With the integration of Magaya Rate Management, Chain.io customers can now license and access an industry-leading rate management system that creates a differentiator in a crowded forwarding marketplace,” concluded Glick. “By freeing up the human layer through these automated rate processes, operators are now able to move the needle with customers and build stronger, long-standing relationships.”

About Chain.io ( www.chain.io )

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Customers leverage Chain.io’s network to optimize critical business processes. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges and problems that require integrating multiple types of technologies.

The Chain.io network includes shippers, logistics service providers, and the software packages that support them. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

About Magaya (https://www.magaya.com/)

Magaya develops the logistics automation platform that accelerates growth. Our flexible, interoperable, modular, cloud-based solutions are designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated logistics software platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers’ success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

