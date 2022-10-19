Submit Release
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last day to actively participate in the case; October 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. TuSimple investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq. 

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. TuSimple overstated its commitment to safety and concealed significant problems with its technology. The Company rushed testing of its autonomous driving systems to beat its competitors to the market. The Company fostered a corporate culture that ignored safety in favor of ambitious delivery schedules. This culture made accidents during road testing more likely. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about TuSimple, investors suffered damages.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
