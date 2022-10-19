Submit Release
Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that President and co-interim CEO Sam Lee, PhD will present a company overview of their antiviral programs and clinical trials at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Wednesday, October 26 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time (6:30 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived on the IR Calendar of the company website.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:
JQA Partners
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
Jabraham@jqapartners.com

