Wazoku Announced as a TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award Winner

TrustRadius provides verified, peer-based guidance and research to help business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Each year it publishes its Tech Cares awards list, recognising the B2B companies it feels demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes that enable employees and local communities to live in a more sustainable and equitable world.

"Wazoku has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Wazoku has been carbon neutral since 2020 and also works to create a strong workplace culture, cultivating a flat hierarchy and cross-organisation decision-making as well as providing benefits like unlimited time off and training programs."

Winners of the TrustRadius 2022 Tech Cares Award have demonstrated exceptional corporate social responsibility, with a particular focus on volunteerism; robust diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs; charitable donations and fundraising; workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees; and demonstrable support for environmental sustainability.

Earlier in October 2022, Wazoku was one of the world's first innovation companies to earn B Corp™ Certification, awarded to those that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

"Our technology is used to solve some of the world's greatest challenges, such as providing low-cost clean drinking water or reducing the carbon footprint around industrial chemical production, so it's wonderful to be recognised for our own commitment in these areas," said Sarah Counts, COO, Wazoku. "We take sustainability very seriously indeed, and to be awarded this honour so soon after earning our B Corp Certification shows the work we have put in on sustainability, as well as diversity and inclusion."

Wazoku works with organisations including John Lewis Partnership, The Geneva Learning Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, helping crowdsource and manage ideas and innovations. Its AI-powered innovation operating system, Innovation_360, is an end-to-end operating system for global innovation, offering a one-stop shop for corporate innovation, from insight to impact.

