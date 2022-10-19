Vaishal Patel Joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Financial Planning and Analysis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Vaishal Patel has joined the firm as Managing Director, Financial Planning and Analysis. Mr. Patel will be based in New York and report to John Jureller, Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Patel will support Mr. Jureller in all aspects of the firm’s financial planning and analysis, business forecasting, reporting and budgeting.



“Vaishal brings decades of experience working in a corporate finance function within the asset management industry. His deep background in financial planning and analysis will be invaluable as we position Vida for long-term growth. His proven strength working in a strategic function, financial modeling and planning will support our firm, our strategic plan and our investors tremendously as we continue to strengthen our ability to deliver value for our stakeholders,” said Mr. Jureller.

“Vida’s trajectory in becoming a diversified alternative asset manager is extremely exciting to be a part of,” added Mr. Patel. “I believe that Vida’s investment approach and growing presence in private and public markets presents an exciting and unique opportunity, and I am looking forward to working with the team to support and elevate the business that Vida has built.”

Mr. Patel brings over 20 years of experience to the firm. Prior to joining Vida, Mr. Patel spent four years with Marsh & McLennan where he served as Finance Director, Financial Planning and Analysis for several lines of business. Before that, he spent 17 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management, most recently serving as Deputy Chief Financial Officer where he was responsible for over 25 alternative business lines including Commodity, Credit, Hedge Fund, Placement, Private Equity, Structured and Venture Products. Mr. Patel graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Economics, as well as from NYU Stern School of Business with an M.B.A.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

