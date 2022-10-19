Submit Release
Quali to Host Webinar on Building a Smart Infrastructure Strategy

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali, a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation and management solutions, announced today it will host a live, complimentary webinar featuring Forrester Research on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will share valuable insight on how businesses can continue to expand cloud adoption for workloads and applications without slowing down innovation.

Operating in the cloud can help organizations drive value and support on-demand access to software around the globe. However, as businesses continue to expand cloud adoption for workloads and applications, they are increasingly facing challenges when it comes to scaling operations and understanding cloud costs. Building a strategy that addresses those challenges and integrates the proper governance within cloud infrastructure can reduce the complexity inhibiting innovation.

David Williams, SVP of Product Strategy at Quali will be joined by guest speaker Tracy Woo, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research, to discuss how organizations can address some of the biggest obstacles organizations encounter with cloud adoption.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to achieve cloud operations at scale, while understanding and managing costs
  • Tips for enforcing governance over cloud infrastructure
  • Top trends to look forward to in cloud adoption as businesses address scale, cost, and governance challenges

Details-at-a-Glance:
What: Building a Smart Cloud Infrastructure Strategy
Who: David Williams, SVP of Product Strategy at Quali and Tracy Woo, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research
When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. PDT/ 11 a.m. EDT
Where: Registration for the free event is available HERE

About Quali 
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments as a Service. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s infrastructure automation and control plane platform to support the continuous delivery of application software at scale. Quali delivers greater control and visibility over infrastructure, so businesses can increase engineering productivity and velocity, understand and manage cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Sean Harris
sean.h@quali.com
512.553.6404


