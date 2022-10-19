Alok Saboo Wins Award for Early Career Contributions to Marketing Strategy Research

/EIN News/ -- Georgia, Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alok R. Saboo of Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is the 2022 recipient of the American Marketing Association’s (AMA) Varadarajan Award for Early Career Contributions to Marketing Strategy Research.

The award is presented by AMA’s Marketing Strategy Special Interest Group to a scholar within ten or fewer years after receiving their doctoral degree. Winners are selected based on the overall impact of marketing strategy research and practice, research quality, quantity, and leadership.

Saboo, an associate professor of marketing, is the Taylor E. Little Jr. Professor of Marketing and director of Robinson’s highly regarded M.S. in Marketing program. His research focuses on marketing strategy, specifically on the interface between marketing and finance, innovation, and analytics, and has published in premier journals, including the “Journal of Marketing,” “Marketing Science,” and the “Journal of Marketing Research,” among others.

This is not Saboo’s first recognition for marketing excellence. In 2019, he was a Marketing Science Institute Young Scholar and won the AMA’s Donald R. Lehmann Award for his work with a former doctoral student. He was a finalist for the AMA’s 2018 Shelby Hunt/Harold Maynard Award, and “Poets & Quants” named him to its 2017 Top 40 Under 40 business school professors.

“It is exciting and humbling to be a part of the select group of scholars who have won the Varadarajan Award,” said Saboo. “This recognition would not have been possible without the guidance and support of my advisor, colleagues, coauthors, and doctoral students. Special thanks to the leadership at Robinson and Georgia State for providing the necessary resources and a supportive environment.”

“Given his publication record, run of prestigious awards, and track record mentoring doctoral students, it’s easy to forget how early it is in Alok’s career,” said Robinson Dean Richard Phillips. “He is a valued colleague with an exceptionally bright future.”

Alok Saboo earned his doctorate from Pennsylvania State University in 2012 and joined Robinson the same year. He will receive the Varadarajan Award at AMA’s Winter Academic Conference in February 2023 in Nashville.

