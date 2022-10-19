Angelini Industries Launches Angelini Ventures € 300 Million Commitment

Angelini Industries announces the creation of Angelini Ventures, a venture capital company that will invest in early-stage companies in the biotechnology, life sciences and digital health sectors. Angelini Ventures has invested €60 million to-date.

“We have put a lot of work into the development of Angelini Ventures whose mission will be to invest at international level in high-potential ideas, opportunities and projects that use technology to transform the future of the global health system. Thanks to our specific skills and expertise, our ambition is to not only further develop our business but also, and above all, to give voice and life to solutions that have a positive impact on patients and communities, ” said Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Industries.

“I am incredibly proud to establish Angelini Ventures as a key pillar of healthcare innovation for Angelini Industries. We are building a robust infrastructure to develop and invest in new ideas, partnerships, and technologies,” said Paolo Di Giorgio, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Ventures. “Through Angelini Ventures, entrepreneurs will partner with subject matter experts and healthcare leaders who deeply understand the challenges of the healthcare industry and the evolving needs of patients and consumers.”

Angelini Ventures has already made global investments of €60 million. The current investment portfolio includes Argobio, a Paris-based biotech venture studio; Angelini Lumira Biosciences Fund, a North American fund that invests in early-stage companies; and Pretzel Therapeutics, a Boston-based leading mitochondrial therapeutics company. For more information, visit angeliniventures.com.

Angelini Industries is a multinational group with 5,800 employees, operating in 21 countries and generating annual revenues of €1.7 billion. It operates in the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, industrial technology, perfumes and dermo-cosmetics and wine businesses. Its headquarters is in Rome, Italy.

