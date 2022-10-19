Welding Consumables Market | Asia Pacific is expected to Emerge as the Fastest Growth-Generating Region for the Industry

Welding Consumables Market Trends

Sluggish growth of aerospace & defense and shipbuilding industries, slow implementation of advanced welding techniques in the developing economies

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for welding consumables from the emerging economies and growth in need for welding automation technology in the developed countries are the factors anticipated to provide great potential for welding consumables market expansion. Sluggish growth of aerospace & defense and shipbuilding industries, slow implementation of advanced welding techniques in the developing economies, such as China and India, customer price sensitivity, and environmental impact of welding consumables restrict the market growth.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global welding consumables market was valued at $12,405 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $18,286 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The energy segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in the number of investments in renewable power sources, stimulating the need for new projects. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to the large number of ongoing & proposed energy projects in China & India.

The Welding consumables market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The solid wires segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share, in terms of revenue, owing to their ability to weld numerous types of materials having varied thicknesses, and ease of use. In addition, these wires prevent oxidation, enhance the life of welding contact tip, and aid in electrical conductivity.

Welding Consumables Companies Covered Market:- Colfax Corporation (U.S.), Fronius International GmbH (Austria), Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd. (Singapore), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Kemppi Oy. (Finland), Obara Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Nichias Corporation. and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Welding consumables market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Welding consumables market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

