Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market | Industry, Growth Factors & Trends Analysis From 2020 To 2027

Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Industry

Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market size accounted for $303.7 million in 2019 registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market size accounted for $303.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $520.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Dewatering pumps pump out the excess water and maintain the water level in underground construction, mining or wastewater treatment sites. Dewatering process has various advantages in construction and mining process. For example, it helps the soil to firm up and make it stable, further making it suitable for construction.

Urbanization and industrialization have been the major drivers of the dewatering pump market. Urbanization and industrialization have led to construction of new infrastructures such as buildings, tunnels and roads. In addition, the affordable cost, easy installation and operation is another driver to the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market growth. However, its corrosion and wear & tear due to operation underwater and in soil and mud need regular maintenance and monitoring while operating. Thus, this act as a restraint to the dewatering pump market. In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the packaging industry, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the dewatering pumps market. However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market growth by mid-2021.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market has high potential in the construction and mining industry, due to the expansion of construction and mining sector majorly in Africa. The current business scenario experiences rapid development in the construction and mining sector, leading to increased adoption of dewatering pumps, particularly in the developing countries such as Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria and others. In addition, availability of wide range and standards of dewatering pumps, their easy installation and operation drives the dewatering pumps market. The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market was valued at $303,709.9 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $520,000.0 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

However, submersible pumps work under water under adverse conditions and can cause wear and tear of the dewatering pumps. This leads to rise in expenditure in maintenance and monitoring of the dewatering pump. Rise in demand for dewatering pumps is expected to be witnessed in the near future, due to increase in awareness in carrying out treatment on wastewater. This factor is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the dewatering pumps market.

On the contrary, rise in awareness of recycling wastewater under water conservation management has led to setup of wastewater treatment plants that need dewatering pumps to pump the wastewater for filtration and recycling purpose. Growth in awareness toward environmental issues will further increase wastewater treatment systems and thus, boost the dewatering pumps market during the forecast period.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market share is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into submersible dewatering pumps and non-submersible dewatering pumps. Depending on application, it is classified into construction and agriculture, oil and gas, municipal, mineral & mining and others. By country, it is analyzed across Africa, Nigeria, New Zealand, Australia and rest of Africa.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the non-submersible segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By application, the construction and agriculture segment generated the highest Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market revenue in 2019.

The major players profiled in the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market share include Atlas Copco/Varisco, Allight Sykes, Andrew Sykes, BBA Pumps (Bruin Buizen Apeldoorn BV), Clasal Pumps, Cornell Pumps, Godwin (part of Xylem), Gorman Rupp, Hidrostal, Impulse Pumps, Pioneer (A Franklin Electric company), and Selwood. The companies adopted strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their portfolio and to offer service in new regions.

