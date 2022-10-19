3D Sensors Market Size Expected to Reach $11.64 Billion with CAGR of 27.45% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Penetration of 3D Image Sensors in Automotive Vehicles is Impacting the 3D Sensors Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Sensors Market size is forecast to reach $11.64 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.45% from 2022 to 2027. Rising demand for image sensors in the automotive sector along with the introduction of 3D accelerometers and acoustic sensors in industrial automation are some of the primary factors driving the global 3D Sensors Market. The adoption of temperature and humidity sensors integrated with the HVAC system in autonomous cars or electric vehicles is also contributing to the 3D Sensors Market growth. As per a report published by Apriorit in May 2021, the total number of new vehicles equipped with autonomy-enabling hardware will rise up to 745,705 units by 2023. In addition to that, the growing development of long-range and high-resolution time-of-flight (TOF) image sensors for automotive range imaging and wide-area surveillance have been eventually driving the need for 3D Sensors market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The time of Flight (ToF) 3D Sensors market is estimated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 29.56% during 2022-2027 due to growing adoption in high-end smartphones, ADAS systems and so on.

2. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 31.67% owing to the growing initiatives by industry leaders toward the development and adoption of robotics.

3. The consumer electronics segment in the global 3d Sensors market, segmented by end-use industry accounted for tremendous growth with a CAGR of 30.56% during 2022-2027 due to increased penetration of biometric scanning and other cutting-edge 3D sensing technologies in consumer electronic products.

4. Increasing penetration of 3D Image Sensors in automotive vehicles along with rising adoption of 3D Sensors in healthcare applications are positively impacting the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Time of Flight segment in the 3d sensors market, segmented by technology has accounted for the highest growth with a CAGR of 29.56% during 2022-2027 due to growing adoption in high-end smartphones, ADAS systems and so on.

2. The Consumer Electronics sector is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 30.56% during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributing to factors like increasing penetration of biometric scanning and other cutting-edge 3D sensing technologies in consumer electronic products.

3. North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 31.67% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The growing initiatives by industry leaders towards the development and adoption of robotics are eventually driving the market as there has been a proliferation of 3D sensors in a vision-guided robotic system.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Sensors industry are -

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. OmniVision Technologies Inc.

3. Sony Corporation

4. Microchip Technologies

5. Cognex Corporation

